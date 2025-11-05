Adventure at the peak: Indian Army’s expedition Mount Kangto flagged off

ITANAGAR: In a stirring display of courage and determination, Lieutenant General Gambhir Singh, General Officer Commanding, Gajraj Corps, flagged off Mount Kangto (7,042 m / 23,103 ft) expedition in Arunachal Pradesh from a forward base of Gajraj Corps on Monday, officials said.

Defence spokesman Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said that the expedition, comprising 18 bravehearts of the Indian Army, embarked on a formidable journey to summit one of the most challenging and least scaled peaks of the Eastern Himalayas -- Mount Kangto, which was last successfully scaled in 1930.

He said that navigating treacherous icy ridges, glacial crests, and thin air at extreme altitudes, the team will showcase the grit, discipline, and indomitable spirit that define the Indian Army.

The mission embodies the Corps' commitment to adventure, endurance, and excellence in one of the most rugged terrains in the country.

This extraordinary endeavour -- "Josh in the Hearts, Summiting Mount Kangto!" stands as a testament to the courage and resilience of the soldiers of Gajraj Corps, symbolising the Indian Army's unyielding spirit in the face of adversity. (IANS)

