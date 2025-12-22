After rafting the Dibang, Chowna Mein pitches Arunachal as next adventure tourism hub

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein has underscored the state’s immense eco and adventure tourism potential after experiencing an exhilarating river-rafting expedition on the mighty Dibang River at Dambuk in Lower Dibang Valley district, along with former chief minister Mukut Mithi. The high-adrenaline expedition through challenging rapids amid pristine forests and dramatic landscapes on Saturday highlighted the Dibang’s raw power and untamed beauty, reinforcing Arunachal Pradesh’s growing appeal as a hub for eco-tourism and adventure sports in the Lower Dibang Valley.

Sharing his experience in a social media post, Mein described rafting the Dibang as “an experience of raw power, pristine forests, and pure adventure”.

He said the river reflects the untamed spirit and immense eco-tourism potential of Arunachal Pradesh, adding that the thrilling rapids and breathtaking scenery make the Dibang one of the most compelling adventure destinations in the region.

Recalling the expedition with Mithi, Mein said rafting through the river’s dramatic landscape was “truly unforgettable” and invited visitors to experience the unique adventure first-hand.

“Adventure awaits in Arunachal. When in Dambuk, one cannot miss the thrill and raw beauty of the mighty Dibang River, best experienced through an exhilarating river-rafting adventure,” he said.

Emphasizing the broader vision behind promoting adventure tourism, the deputy chief minister said the government is strengthening its commitment to boost responsible adventure activities that create sustainable livelihoods for local communities while preserving the state’s rich natural heritage. “We are committed to promoting adventure tourism in a way that benefits local people and safeguards our environment,” Mein stated. The expedition was organized by KABOS Adventure, which has played a key role in nurturing adventure sports in the state and positioning Dambuk as a major destination for adventure, culture and tourism.

Apart from river rafting, the organization offers a range of activities including trekking, cycling through orange orchards, paintball, rock climbing, hot air balloon rides and paramotor flying, and also adds adventure elements to the Orange Festival of Adventure & Music in Dambuk.

