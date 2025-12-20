We inked MoU to revive 144 MW Gongri hydro project: Dy CM Chowna Mein

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh on Friday inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for reviving the 144 mw Gongri hydroelectric project in West Kameng district, marking a significant move towards restoring stalled hydropower capacity in the state.

Informing about the development, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein in a social media post said that the revival of the Gongri project has emerged as a key milestone in Arunachal Pradesh’s hydropower development.

He noted that the project is the first to be restored under the Arunachal Pradesh policy for restoration of terminated large hydropower projects under special circumstances 2025, a policy framework introduced to unlock long-pending and terminated hydropower assets.

“The signing of this MoU reflects our firm commitment to revive stalled hydropower projects through innovative policy interventions and to strengthen Arunachal Pradesh’s energy landscape,” Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said in a post on X.

The Gongri project, located near Dirang town on the Gongri River, involves an estimated investment of Rs 1,700 crore. The project will be executed under the BOOT (Build–Own–Operate–Transfer) model with a lease period of 40 years, after which it will be transferred to the Arunachal Pradesh government, the deputy chief minister informed.

He added that the developer, M/s Patel Engineering Limited, has committed to restore and commission the project within 48 months from re-allotment, with commissioning targeted by December 2029.

“This milestone marks a significant step towards unlocking stalled hydropower potential and reinforcing long-term energy security for the state,” he added.

The deputy chief minister stated that the revival of the Gongri project sends a strong signal of policy stability and investor confidence, while ensuring responsible and sustainable hydropower development in the state.

