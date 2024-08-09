All Arunachal Pradesh Tribal Muslim Youth Forum Chairman Responds to Criticism

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The All Arunachal Pradesh Tribal Muslim Youth Forum (AAPTMYF) on Thursday, said that India is a democratic country and the Constitution provides rights to every individual to choose and practice any religion.

The statement came following criticism and questions from various sectors of the tribal community of the state. A notice issued by the forum leaked on various social media platforms. Thereby, questioning the identity of the tribals converted to Muslim religion and the idea behind the formation of the forum.

The notice quoted, “It is general information to all the tribal and non-tribal Muslims in Arunachal Pradesh, that as Arunachal Tribal Muslim Youths, we have constituted a new body by the name of All Arunachal Pradesh Tribal Muslim Youth Forum (AAPTMYF). Our motto is “Peace and Unity” of the entire Muslim community in Arunachal Pradesh.”

The chairman of the forum, Giah Limpeah (Sultan), responding to the criticism, said that India is a democratic country and every individual has been provided with rights to choose and practice any religion. Also, there is no reason to defame the tribal community of the state by the change in religion, as claimed by many people. He said the nomenclature of the forum clearly states that its purely for the tribal Muslims of the state. Also, there is nowhere written that the tribals are leading the forum in the aegis of non-tribal muslims of the state.

“I am tribal of the state and chosen to be Muslim by my choice. There are many other people who have converted to foreign religion. When they are not being questioned, I don’t think our individual choice should be questioned,” he said, addressing a conference at the press club here today.

Moreover, the basic idea behind the formation of the forum is to bring together the tribal Muslims in a common platform. To preach peace and unity among the community.

Therefore, the allegations to support the Bangladeshi Muslims, going through the present situation in the country is also baseless. Also, the forum is not formed to collect donations. “Hence, I appeal to the people of the state to refrain from criticizing us and question our religion,” he added.

Meanwhile, AAPTMYF General Secretary Dado Tatum (Abdullah) claimed that following the circulation of the notice issued by the forum, besides criticism, there are people who have been threatening them. He said the forum has a clear intention to leave in peace among the community. Whenever, there is need for any godly assistance. Hence, linking the community to terrorist and threatening does not make any sense.

Also READ: Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu discourages appeasement politics, calls for development-oriented politics (sentinelassam.com)