Arunachal: CM Pema Khandu discourages appeasement politics, calls for development-oriented politics

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Monday emphasized that politics should be centered on development, not appeasement or money politics. The Chief Minister during a meeting with the cadres of state unit of Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM), at his office said that Arunachal unit stressed on the need for prioritizing development-driven politics that benefits all citizens of the State.

“I was delighted to meet the dynamic Yuva Karyakartas of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) Arunachal unit, led by President Ritemso Manyu Ji,” Khandu posted in X. “It is essential that we shift the focus towards meaningful progress and growth, rather than short-term gains. Unfortunately, often the development performance of the government goes unrecognized by the people,” the Chief Minister said.

To achieve this, BJYM has a vital role to play. It can ensure that development-driven politics becomes a reality, and our nation progresses towards a brighter future, Khandu said in another social media post. During the meeting the Chief Minister also stressed on the need for proper hand holding and targeted training for the party’s youth cadres.

“By providing them with essential skills and knowledge, we could prepare them for future roles in electoral politics and also empower them to contribute meaningfully to make a positive impact in society,” he said. Our goal is to ensure that every young person has the support and resources they need to excel and make a significant impact, the chief minister added.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu seeks Centre’s support for improved health infrastructure (sentinelassam.com)