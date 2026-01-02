‘ALO PRABHAT Dance of the Dawn’ celebrates India’s first sunrise at Dong

DONG: As the first rays of the sun illuminated India's easternmost village, history was made at Dong with the inaugural Sunrise Festival's First January event, "ALO PRABHAT-Dance of the Dawn." The landmark celebration marked the first sunrise of the first day of the year, symbolizing unity, cultural pride, and a shared beginning with the culmination of the two communities, the Meyors and the Mishimis joining the celebrations together, unified in spirit.

Held against the breath-taking backdrop of Dong Valley, recognized as the point of India's earliest sunrise, the festival brought together locals and artists in a spirit of celebration and togetherness. A unique immersive narrative of hope, harmony and peace, the historic event featured acclaimed artists Shilpika Bordoloi, (Award-winning filmmaker), and Sattyakee D'com Bhuyan (theatre personality), whose performances elevated the occasion into an immersive artistic experience.

A signatory highlight called the Sunrise Pledge taken in the first day of January at the Sunrise Festival, Alo Pradhan was the collaborative narrative presented by Meyor and Mishmi artists, in a powerful expression of cultural exchange and unity which reflects the role played by a festival to celebrate the spirit of oneness and unity. The performances showcased a unique blend of traditional and contemporary art forms, celebrating the region's rich and diverse cultural heritage.

"ALO PRABHAT is more than a festival-it is a celebration of our shared humanity," said an organizer. "We are proud to bring together communities, artists, and visitors from across the world to witness the magic of India's first sunrise."

Earlier, while declaring the festival open, the Chief Minister stated that the initiative was conceptualized to generate meaningful livelihood opportunities for local communities while promoting responsible and eco-friendly tourism. He further noted that the festival would serve as a vital platform for local entrepreneurs and small businesses by showcasing the region's unique natural beauty and cultural wealth.

The Sunrise Festival stands as a testament to the power of art and culture to unite people and inspire positive change. As Dong welcomes the dawn of a new year, "ALO PRABHAT-Dance of the Dawn" extends an open invitation to the world to celebrate tradition, togetherness, and the promise of a shared future, stated a press release.

