Meghalaya to contribute bulk of land for Shillong-Silchar expressway project

SHILLONG: Meghalaya was set to contribute nearly 85 per cent of the land required for the proposed Barapani (Umiam)-Silchar express highway, while the remaining portion lay in Assam, Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said on January 1, highlighting the state's dominant share in the ambitious connectivity project.

He said land acquisition had already commenced in Assam, whereas the process in Meghalaya would be undertaken in accordance with Hill Council regulations. The planning phase for the project had been completed by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited, and environmental clearance was expected within the next four to five weeks.

Officials said preparations were underway to invite tenders before the end of February, with construction scheduled to be completed within 48 months of commencement. The high-speed corridor had earlier received clearance from the Union Cabinet, which approved the project at an estimated cost of Rs 22,864 crore. The decision was taken by the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and later announced by Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The four-lane, access-controlled greenfield highway, stretching 166.80 kilometres, was planned under the Hybrid Annuity Mode. Of the total length, about 144.80 kilometres would pass through Meghalaya and 22 kilometres through Assam, connecting Mawlyngkhung near Shillong with Panchgram near Silchar as part of National Highway-06.

Officials said the expressway was designed to reduce congestion and significantly cut travel time between Guwahati and Silchar, while also improving access to Tripura, Mizoram, Manipur and the Barak Valley. The alignment was to pass through Ri-Bhoi, East Khasi Hills, West Jaintia Hills and East Jaintia Hills districts in Meghalaya, and Cachar district in Assam.

The new corridor was expected to ease pressure on the existing NH-06, which currently handled heavy inter-city traffic, and to link with major highways including NH-27, NH-106, NH-206 and NH-37. Authorities said the project would boost logistics efficiency, tourism and industrial activity, particularly in cement- and coal-producing areas of Meghalaya, and play a significant role in driving economic growth across the Northeast. (Agencies)

Also Read: Army’s Albert Ekka Brigade marks 56th Raising Day with ceremonies in Agartala