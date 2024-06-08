Alumni Association of Sainik Schools Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) mourns untimely demise of Taje Singdu

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Alumni Association of Sainik Schools Arunachal Chapter (AASSAC) has mourned the untimely demise of Taje Singdu, an alumni of Sainik School Imphal, who breathed his last at TRIHMS hospital on Friday.

Born to Tatin Singdu at Daporijo in 1973, Taje did his primary schooling from Town Middle School Daporijo and completed his higher secondary schooling from Sainik School Imphal, Manipur in 1991. Taje joined the Department of Forest and Environment in October 1998 and was last serving as Range Forest Officer at Dirgha forest range under Banderdewa forest division.

Notably, Taje was an excellent sportsman during his school days at Sainik School Imphal, having participated at both state and national level competitions in multiple sport disciplines. Taje is survived by his wife, two sons and two daughters. His funeral will be held on Saturday at his private residence at Banderdewa.

Meanwhile, the president and general secretary of AASSAC Pura Tupe and Techi Tajo along with few AASSAC alumnus paid a visit to mortal remains of Taje and offered their condolences to the bereaved family and prayed the Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul of Taje.

