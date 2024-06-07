Manipur: CM, NDA allies exude confidence in Narendra Modi's leadership for third term

NEW DELHI: Manipur Chief Minister and BJP leader N. Biren Singh expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) following the victory in the Lok Sabha elections 2024. Singh emphasized the commitment of allies within the NDA, stating, "NDA received the majority. BJP won 240 seats, it is the single largest party. By the Constitution, the single largest party has to be invited to form the government. There is no doubt, the allies are committed."

The sentiments echoed by Singh were reinforced by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, who highlighted Shiv Sena's steadfast support for PM Modi's leadership, asserting that Narendra Modi will assume office as Prime Minister for the third consecutive term. Shinde underscored the backing for Modi within the alliance, stating, "Everyone has supported Modi ji, and more than the majority are with the NDA."

The positive outlook on the NDA's future was further reiterated by TDP MP Ram Mohan Naidu, who emphasized the enthusiasm among NDA leaders following their recent meeting. Naidu confirmed the formation of a robust government under Narendra Modi's leadership, heralding a promising trajectory for the nation in the next five years.

"I was not there in the meeting, but our leader Chandrababu Naidu was in the meeting. It was important to give this message to the people of the country that a strong government is going to be formed. All the NDA leaders were happy. On 7th June, there will be a meeting of NDA MPs and then on 9th June, PM Modi will take oath as the Prime Minister. The next five years are going to be great for our country," Naidu said.

Axom Gana Parishad (AGP) president and Assam Minister Atul Bora also reaffirmed the unity and satisfaction among NDA partners, emphasizing the mandate received from the people for the third consecutive term. "We are in NDA and we came to attend the NDA meeting. The major parties like TDP, JD(U) and others joined the meeting. All the NDA partners are happy. The people of the country have cast their votes for NDA for the third consecutive time. PM Modi was leading from the front," Bora said.

Narendra Modi along with top brass of the Bharatiya Janata Party met leaders from the National Democratic Alliance on Wednesday in the first meeting after the alliance secured a majority in the Lok Sabha elections. The NDA leaders have reposed faith in Modi and chose him as the leader of the alliance, paving the way for him to become the PM for the third straight time.

After taking part in the National Democratic Alliance meeting in the national capital on Wednesday to discuss the formation of the new government, TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu affirmed that the TDP is with NDA.

The meeting was attended by BJP president JP Nadda, BJP leaders Amit Shah, and Rajnath Singh, BJP's allies including Janata Dal (United) chief Nitish Kumar, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo N. Chandrababu Naidu, Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, Janata Dal (Secular) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Janasena Party chief Pawan Kalyan, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan and Nationalist Congress Party leader Praful Patel among others.

The participation of Naidu and Nitish Kumar in the NDA meeting is a significant step as the support of their parties is crucial for the BJP to form the government. This time, the BJP fell 32 seats short of the majority mark of 272 and will need to rely on its allies to form a government.

As per the results announced by the Election Commission of India on Tuesday, the BJP won 240 seats and the Congress 99 seats. BJP had won 303 seats in the 2019 general elections and 282 seats in the 2014 general elections.

Meanwhile, President Droupadi Murmu dissolved the 17th Lok Sabha on Wednesday after the recommendation of the Union Cabinet."The President accepted the advice of the Cabinet on June 5, 2024, and signed the Order dissolving the 17th Lok Sabha in the exercise of the powers conferred upon her by Sub-Clause (2) of Article 85 of the Constitution," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. (ANI)

Also read: India's strategic partners to attend PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony (sentinelassam.com)