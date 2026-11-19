OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will arrive in Arunachal Pradesh on November 20 for a two-day visit, during which he will honour police personnel, attend public programmes and hold a review meeting with the state government on key issues, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on Wednesday.

Shah's visit comes at a time when the state is witnessing protests over the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), besides concerns over border security and the development of strategically important frontier areas. The home minister will present medals to the President's medal recipients among police personnel in recognition of their service at Police Training Centre (PTC) Banderdewa, near here, and also attend a function at Dorjee Khandu Convention Centre here, the chief minister told reporters here. During the programme, Shah is likely to hand over appointment orders to various new recruits of the police and forest departments, Khandu informed.

Shah, who is likely to arrive in the state capital on Friday evening, will hold discussions with senior government officials, political leaders and representatives of various social organisations on matters related to the state's development, security and other key concerns.

The visit is also expected to provide an opportunity for interaction with representatives of different social organisations, who may raise issues concerning the people, regional development and other matters of importance. "The prime minister and the home minister always remain concerned about the state. A review meeting has been proposed to discuss the problems of the state," the chief minister said. He said law and order would figure in the discussions, given the Home Minister's responsibility for internal security, but clarified that international matters fall under the purview of the Ministry of External Affairs.

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