CORRESPONDENT

AGARTALA: The Kailasahar District Court has directed the police to register an FIR against the minister, Tinku Roy, on the allegation of submitting a false affidavit to the Election Commission regarding his educational qualification while he was contesting the election in 2023. The instruction came following a petition filed by Congress leader Chandra Sekhar Sinha alleging that the Kailasahar Police is not registering a case on the basis of his complaint.

He alleged that Roy had submitted a false educational qualification certificate in his election affidavit, claiming to have passed the Higher Secondary examination from the Gwalior Board in Madhya Pradesh. He claimed that the Gwalior Board was illegal and that the CBI had informed the Supreme Court about the matter long ago. He also stated that the CBI's report in this regard had been submitted before the Kailashahar court. Subsequently, Sinha approached the Kailashahar court seeking legal intervention.

Also Read: Meghalaya CM Sangma leads Shillong Chamber Choir’s 25th anniversary celebrations