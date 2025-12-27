APC, APUWJ mourn demise of Arunachal Times publisher Yadap Apang

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) and the Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) Friday expressed deep grief over the passing of Yadap Apang, publisher of The Arunachal Times.

Born in 1954, Yadap Apang passed away on Friday, leaving behind a notable legacy in public life, media and entrepreneurship.

A pioneer in politics, she was among the few women leaders elected to the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly, representing the Pasighat West constituency from 1995 to 1999.

She is survived by her husband, former chief minister Gegong Apang, six children, including former Union minister Omak Apang, and grandchildren.

Beyond politics, Apang played a key role in shaping the state's media landscape as publisher of The Arunachal Times, Arunachal Pradesh's first daily English newspaper.

She was also a pioneer in the state's tea sector, having established the Donyi Polo Tea Estate in the mid-1980s. The estate later earned recognition for sustainable practices and specialty teas, including Golden Needles and purple tea.

Expressing condolences, the APC and APUWJ said the media fraternity was deeply shocked by her demise.

APC president Amar Sangno said Apang laid the foundation of the state's media by establishing the first English daily in 1989, adding that her passing had left a void that could not be filled.

The organizations prayed for strength and solace for the bereaved family and for eternal peace of the departed soul.

