Indian Army facilitates Christmas outreach in Arunachal hamlet

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Teachers of St Francis de Sales (SFS) College Aalo, celebrated Christmas at the remote border town of Menchuka in Shi-Yomi district of Arunachal Pradesh, with support from the Indian Army, highlighting community bonding, cultural harmony and people-centric outreach under Operation Sadbhavna.

Set amid the scenic Himalayan landscape, the initiative showcased the Army's continued efforts to promote trust, mutual respect and social harmony in frontier regions.

The day began at the Menchuka market, where festive decorations and interactions with locals created a warm Christmas atmosphere.

The group later visited the local church, where prayers and hymns marked the solemn celebration of Christmas, reflecting values of peace, compassion and unity. Visits to nearby gompas added a cultural dimension to the programme, symbolizing coexistence, tolerance and the region's shared heritage.

Interactions throughout the day helped strengthen understanding among the visiting teachers, local residents and Army personnel facilitating the event.

The initiative underlined the Indian Army's role beyond security, acting as a bridge between communities, cultures and faiths in far-flung areas. By enabling such engagements, the Army reaffirmed its commitment to holistic nation-building, fostering emotional connect, trust and social integration.

The celebration left behind lasting impressions of goodwill and shared joy, reinforcing the message of unity and compassion in the country's frontier regions.

