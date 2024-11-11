APC strengthens regional journalism with inauguration of Seppa Press Club

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Press Club (APC) expanded its presence with the official launch of the Seppa Press Club (SPC) in East Kameng district on Sunday, marking another milestone for journalism in the state.

Led by Sime Lochung as its president and Sapna Tayem Taku as the general secretary, the SPC is now the second club affiliated with the APC, following the Ziro Press Club.

Speaking at the event, Seppa East MLA Ealing Tallang highlighted the role of journalists in society, calling on them to report on both positive and negative aspects of government work.

"The public trusts you, so don't lose that trust," he said, at the same time appealing to the public to support ethical journalism while cautioning against those misusing the profession.

Tallang also assured his support for establishing a dedicated SPC building. APC president Dodum Yangfo congratulated SPC members and underscored the importance of responsible journalism.

He encouraged them to follow the legacy of senior journalists from the district, including Dahey Sangno, Rupjyoti Pater, and Asok Pillai, urging them to uphold media ethics and differentiate between news and advertising.

Arunachal Pradesh Union of Working Journalists (APUWJ) president Amar Sangno briefed the gathering on the history of APC and APUWJ and emphasized the need for journalists to avoid bias in their reporting and uphold their responsibilities.

East Kameng Social Welfare and Cultural Organization (EKSWCO) General Secretary Kasung Cheda lauded the role of the media in the state's development, encouraging SPC members to "strive for true journalism."

The SPC comprises various media outlets, including Kameng Samachar, Arunachal News 24x7, Seppa 360, Hills News, AR-26 News, Voice Now, Arunachal Eye, and Eastern Journal.

