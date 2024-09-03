East Kameng District Administration holds Mourning Ceremony for MR Dodum

SEPPA: The East Kameng district administration, on Monday, held a solemn mourning ceremony for Mediram Dodum, at his residence here. The event was a poignant tribute to the late Dodum’s significant contributions and legacy. The ceremony was marked by a ceremonial gun salute performed by the district police, adding a respectful and dignified note to the proceedings.

Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Rana along with heads of offices from various departments along with other community members, and family gathered to pay their respects and tribute.

Late Dodum was born to the late Worung Dodum and Late Jaya Tallo Dodum on 5 August 1955 at Morang in Bameng of East Kameng district. He was one of the tallest political figures of the region and won the 8-Bameng Assembly seat in 1995 for the first time. He held important portfolios like Minister of Fishery and Horticulture till 1999. He also served as a key figure in the region’s political landscape, and will be remembered for his dedicated service and leadership. The community continues to mourn his passing and reflect on his impactful career.

