Apollo Hospitals launches outreach and telemedicine centre in Itanagar

ITANAGAR: Apollo Hospitals inaugurated an Outreach and Telemedicine Centre at Apollo Hospitals Information Center, Kipa Complex, 6 Kilo, Itanagar, on August 21 to provide specialised healthcare services to people in Arunachal Pradesh. The centre was inaugurated by Arunachal Pradesh Director General of Police Dr Shiv Darshan Singh Jamwal (IPS). Dr Ranjith Reddy, Senior Consultant Orthopaedic at Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai, attended the event and spoke on knee pain, arthritis, back and neck pain, and shoulder, hip and ankle ailments. Apollo Hospitals officials Raju Sharma, Deputy General Manager, and Gyandeep Kalita, Manager, Healthcare Services, also attended the programme along with other dignitaries from Itanagar.

The centre will facilitate access to specialised treatment, with super-specialist doctors scheduled to visit periodically. It will also provide telemedicine facilities through which patients will be able to interact with Apollo doctors for medical advice and treatment guidance, particularly during emergencies. Apollo Hospitals said the initiative aimed to help people in Arunachal Pradesh access advanced super-speciality healthcare services, a press release said.

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