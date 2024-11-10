APPSCCE Prelims Date Remains Unchanged, APPSC Confirms

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has clarified that the Arunachal Pradesh Public Service Combined Competitive Examination (APPSCCE) preliminary, scheduled for 15 December, will remain unchanged.

The commission has urged the candidates not to believe in any fake news, denying rumors of a potential postponement of the preliminary examination.

“The exam date remains the same, that is, 15 December. We urge all aspirants to remain committed to their studies, as the exam date remains unchanged,” APPSC Secretary Parul Gaur said.

The most awaited APPSC Combined Competitive Examination prelims have been scheduled for 15 December. Aspirants have already received the notification and are filling out the forms. The APPSCCE is being conducted after a gap of three years.