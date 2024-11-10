Arunachal Pradesh: Indian Army Flags off Motorcycle Expedition to Commemorate Battle of Walong

Our correspondent

Itanagar: A motorcycle expedition organized by the Indian Army was flagged off from Mipi in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley, an official said on Saturday.

The expedition was organized to honour the soldiers who fought for the nation during the 1962 Sino-India conflict and commemorate the Battle of Walong, defence spokesperson Lt Col Mahendra Rawat said.

Dao Division’s General Officer Commanding Major General VS Deshpande flagged off the expedition on Friday in the presence of Anini MLA Mopi Mihu and state government officers.

The expedition team, comprising 10 personnel of the Army’s Spear Corps and 10 civilians, has scheduled halts at Roing in the Lower Dibang Valley district and Hayuliang in the Anjaw district. Lt Col Rawat said the motorcyclists will ride through the Mishmi ranges and cross the pristine Dibang and Lohit valleys.

The ride will end at the historic Walong War Memorial in Anjaw district on November 11, he said.

The fierce Battle of Walong unfolded in the unforgiving terrain of Kibithu, Namti Tri Junction (famously known as Tiger’s Mouth), Walong, and adjoining features in the easternmost parts of Arunachal Pradesh, according to the Army.

“In October 1962, as Chinese forces advanced aggressively into Indian territory, the responsibility of defending the strategically crucial Walong sector fell upon the gallant 11th Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army’s esteemed 2nd Infantry Division,” the Army earlier said.

This brigade, comprising the battle-hardened units of 6 Kumaon, 4 Sikh, and 3/3 Gorkha Rifles, was tasked with holding their ground against an adversary that was not only numerically superior but also better equipped and entrenched in advantageous positions, it added.

The valiant stand of the 11th Infantry Brigade delayed the Chinese advance, providing a critical morale boost to the nation and demonstrating the unyielding courage of the Indian soldiers, the Army said.

The route, tracing a historic path through the beautiful landscapes of Arunachal Pradesh, symbolises the Indian Army’s commitment to fostering unity and promoting adventure tourism in border areas, Lt Col Rawat said.

Each halt will be an opportunity for the riders to connect with the local communities, highlighting the strength, resilience, and solidarity that define the spirit of the region and promote national integration, he said.

The motorcycle expedition is a part of the month-long celebrations that started on October 17 to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong fought during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.

