APSCW vice chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad attends legal awareness programme in Papum Pare district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) vide chairperson Nabam Yahi Tad and member Ngurang Nama Tuesday attended a day-long legal awareness programme at Leporiang in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh. The programme with the theme ‘know your rights and fight your rights’, was organized by Kuj Leporiang Den Ajin PLF under ArSRLM and collaborated with APSCW.

Supervisor of Sagalee ICDS project Punyo Saikia, who was a resource person, spoke on the provision of government schemes and facilities especially for women and girl child. He also dwelt on how to avail the facilities from the government. Another resource person Gauhati High Court advocate Nabam Tatum Hina, elaborated on legal rights and customary laws for women and girl child of the state.

In her deliberations, APSCW vice chairperson briefed the participants regarding self-reliance and further encouraged them for local production, prevention of drug abuse, importance of education of girls and society as a whole, preservation of tradition and customs and also importance of 125 CrPc maintenance.

The women panel member Ngurang Nama briefed the participants regarding the function of the Women Commission and the importance of marriage registration. The programme was attended by more than 150 participants including officers and officials along with gaon burahs and gaon buris, women and girls.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) conducts seminar on women health at Tawang

Also Watch: