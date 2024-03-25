APSLSA conducts legal awareness in Tawang district of Arunachal Pradesh

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: A day-long legal awareness programme was held at Tawang in Arunachal Pradesh on Sunday, which was organised by the Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) in collaboration with the District Legal Services Authority and the district administration.

The event was graced by Justice Surya Kant from the Supreme Court of India, Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi of the Gauhati High Court, Justice Suman Shyam, Justice Kardak Ete, Tawang deputy commissioner Kanki Darang, and superintendent of police D W Thongon, among others.

Justice Surya Kant, in his deliberations, emphasised the importance of legal awareness, highlighting that despite the numerous rights granted to citizens, a lack of awareness often deprives them of these benefits.

He commended the efforts of organisations like NLSA, SLSA, and DLSA at national, state, and district levels for their initiatives in spreading awareness and assisting citizens in accessing their entitled benefits.

Chief Justice Vijay Bishnoi, who is also the patron in chief of APSLSA, discussed various welfare schemes for farmers, women, and victims, while Justice Suman Shyam, judge of Gauhati High Court and also the executive chairperson of APSLSA, elaborated on Article 21 of the Indian Constitution, focusing on the right to life with dignity and relief measures for trafficked victims, along with the women's helpline initiative.

Justice Kardak Ete provided an introduction to the achievements of all the justices present at the event in his welcome address.

During the technical sessions, resource persons elucidated on different laws and rights concerning women, children, and weaker sections of society, further empowering the attendees with legal knowledge and awareness, an official communiqué informed here.

Also Read: Arunachal Pradesh State Legal Services Authority (APSLSA) conducts legal awareness campaign in Itanagar (sentinelassam.com)