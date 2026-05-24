APSTS golden jubilee: Mein hails 50 years of connecting remote regions in Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein lauded the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS) for completing 50 years of service and described it as a lifeline connecting remote regions across the state. Ahead of the golden jubilee celebrations scheduled from May 29 to 31, Mein said APSTS had played a key role in improving accessibility, mobility and socio-economic progress in Arunachal Pradesh.

In a social media post, he said the milestone recognised the contribution of drivers, conductors, mechanics, officers and staff members who ensured uninterrupted transport services over the decades. He also expressed hope that the occasion would strengthen efforts towards developing modern and people-centric transport services in the future.

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