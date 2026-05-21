Two hydel stations in Arunachal Pradesh synchronized in local grid mode: Chowna Mein

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein on Wednesday announced that the Subbung and Yembung Small Hydro Electric Projects (SHEPs) in East Siang district of the state have been successfully synchronised and are now operating in local grid mode.

The Deputy Chief Minister, while announcing the development in a social media post, described it as a "significant step forward" in strengthening the state's hydropower infrastructure.

Mein, who also holds the power and hydropower portfolios, said the successful synchronisation of the two hydel stations would help improve operational efficiency, load sharing and overall plant utilisation.

"Pleased to share that Subbung SHEP and Yembung SHEP have been successfully synchronised and are now operating in local grid mode, a significant step forward in strengthening Arunachal Pradesh's hydropower infrastructure," he said in a post on X. The Deputy Chief Minister said that with the recent system upgrades, both hydel stations are now capable of operating in a coordinated grid mode. "With the recent system upgrades, both hydel stations can now operate in a coordinated grid mode, enabling better load sharing, improved PLF and enhanced overall plant utilisation," Mein added. Along with Subbung and Yembung SHEPs, the Mabung Mini Hydel Station (MHS) is also coming up in the district.

Highlighting the state government's long-term vision for efficient energy management, Mein said all three hydel stations would eventually function under a unified grid network once the Mabung project becomes operational.

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