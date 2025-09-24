APU hosts lecture on tribal demography and migration trends

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Tribal Studies department at Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) at Pasighat in East Siang district of the state, on Tuesday hosted a lecture-cum-interactive session on “Tribal Demography,” focusing on migration patterns affecting indigenous communities across India.

The session featured Prof Dhruba K Limbu from Anthropology department of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong, as the resource person.

Prof Limbu delivered a detailed lecture analysing migration trends among tribal communities, particularly in Northeast India.

He highlighted how rapid infrastructure development, growing educational opportunities, and shifting economic conditions are reshaping traditional settlement patterns and creating new migration corridors.

Addressing economic migration, Prof Limbu explained how market forces are transforming traditional occupations, leading communities to seek alternative livelihoods.

He also discussed voluntary migration, forced displacement due to development projects, and the impact of land acquisition on indigenous populations.

The interactive session witnessed active participation from faculty, scholars, and students, with discussions on research methodologies and the need for community-based approaches in studying migration.

Participants also explored possibilities for institutional collaboration to build databases and standardised methodologies for comparative studies.

The programme was inaugurated by assistant professor of APU Dr Tarh Ramya, also the event coordinator, who introduced Prof Limbu and highlighted his academic contributions.

The session concluded with APU’s assistant professor Dr Terbi Loyi, who acknowledged Prof Limbu’s insights and the participants’ contributions, while reaffirming the department’s commitment to advancing tribal studies research.

