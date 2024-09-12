Meghalaya: Course on Programming Technologies Held at North Eastern Hill University

SHILLONG: The Department of Biomedical Engineering, North Eastern Hill University in collaboration with the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT), Shillong, launched the capacity-building course, “Programming Technologies,” for the pre-final and final year B.Tech students of the department from September 9 to 23.

This initiative falls under Category-3 of the project “Capacity Building in IECT, including training in Digital Skillsets and Current Industry-Demanding Technologies for Various Sections of Society in the NE States.” More than 40 interested students would be attending this fortnight long course which is being provided free of cost to them. The project is designed to uplift the socio-economic status of citizens in the Northeast by fostering a smart ecosystem with vital IT education and skill development. It aims to train 1.665 lakh citizens from diverse sections of society across the Northeastern States. The “Programming Technologies” course specifically targets pre-final and final-year students of technical graduates. The course will equip students with the skills necessary to meet industry standards, making them job-ready for various roles in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.

Course Coordinator, Prof. Dinesh Bhatia, welcomed all present during the inaugural ceremony held on September 9 and informed the objective of organizing the said training program. He profusely thanked the resource persons, trainers, students and the collaborating organizations for arranging the course, stated a press release.

