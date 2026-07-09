APWWS suggests administrative reforms to strengthen governance in Arunachal Pradesh

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ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Women Welfare Society (APWWS) has recommended several administrative reforms, including transparent recruitment, improved manpower planning, a unified digital service delivery system and a gender-inclusive workplace grievance mechanism, to strengthen governance and public service delivery in the state.

The recommendations were submitted to Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (APARC) Chairman Pramod Jain for consideration while framing administrative reforms in the state, a communique informed here on Wednesday.

Among its key proposals, the APWWS sought an overhaul of the government's recruitment system by making it more transparent, merit-based and professionally managed.

It said trained human resource professionals should be involved in the recruitment process to improve talent assessment and competency evaluation.

The women body also proposed a mandatory 30-60 days district immersion programme for all newly recruited Group 'A' and Group 'B' officers, under which they would live and work in remote villages and border areas before taking up regular postings to gain first-hand knowledge of local conditions and development challenges.

To improve workforce management, the APWWS recommended replacing the existing post-based staffing model with workload-based manpower planning based on factors such as population served, geographical coverage, service demand and administrative complexity.

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