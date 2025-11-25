ARM opens to global acclaim as CM Khandu hails art as a ‘universal language’

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The third edition of the Arunachal Rang Mahotsav (ARM) opened on a powerful and emotionally charged note on Sunday evening, with Chief Minister Pema Khandu declaring the annual theatre festival a celebration of "art, courage and human connection" and a reflection of Arunachal Pradesh's rising presence on the global cultural map.

The opening ceremony, held at the D K Convention Centre here, drew a packed audience comprising international delegates, acclaimed artists, students and theatre enthusiasts.

Khandu, who attended the premiere of the festival's inaugural production Robin and Jummi, said the performance left the auditorium in "deep silence and reflection", capturing the emotional depth and artistic intent behind this year's line-up.

"It was an honour to have celebrated actor Adil Hussain with us at the opening ceremony of ARM 2025," he said in a social media post shortly after the show.

"With artists from 10 countries joining this year, the ARM continues to prove that the language of art is universal," he added, urging young people, students, art lovers and theatre practitioners to witness the diversity and storytelling power showcased at the festival.

The festival's opening play, Robin and Jummi, directed by ARM festival director Riken Ngomle with assistant directors Lod Akash and Ranjana Manger, was performed by ROOTS Delhi Artists.

The play, rooted in themes of resilience and companionship, set the tone for nearly two weeks of performances, workshops and intercultural exchanges.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, who serves as chairman of the festival committee, said ARM has rapidly positioned itself as one of the Northeast's most influential cultural platforms.

"ARM celebrates our theatre traditions, creative expression and emerging talent. In just three editions, it has become one of the region's most significant theatre festivals," he said, emphasising the festival's expanding scope and artistic ambition.

Also Read: Tribute to Dharmendra: CM Khandu Mourns Cinematic Icon's Demise