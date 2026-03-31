Army, Assam Rifles and Police Hold Security Review for Upper Assam Ahead of Assembly Elections

Senior officials from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, state police, and intelligence agencies convened in Lekhapani for a high-level Quarterly Operational Group Meeting to assess the security landscape across Upper Assam and adjoining areas, with the approaching Assam Legislative Assembly elections adding urgency to the discussions.

The meeting was held under the aegis of the Spear Corps and the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, and covered the security environment spanning Upper Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and neighbouring areas of Nagaland.

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