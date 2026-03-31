Army, Assam Rifles and Police Hold Security Review for Upper Assam Ahead of Assembly Elections

Senior officials from the Indian Army, Assam Rifles, state police, and intelligence agencies convened in Lekhapani for a high-level Quarterly Operational Group Meeting to assess the security landscape across Upper Assam and adjoining areas, with the approaching Assam Legislative Assembly elections adding urgency to the discussions.
The meeting was held under the aegis of the Spear Corps and the Directorate General of Assam Rifles, and covered the security environment spanning Upper Assam, parts of Arunachal Pradesh, and neighbouring areas of Nagaland.
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The meeting brought together senior formation commanders and key officers including IGP (Operations) Hibu Tamang, reflecting a unified, multi-agency approach to regional security.
Discussions focused on assessing ground intelligence, strengthening real-time information sharing, and synchronising operational strategies across agencies. Particular attention was given to monitoring insurgent activities, cross-border movements, and enhancing surveillance in sensitive areas to pre-empt potential threats.
With polling day on April 9 drawing closer, participants stressed the need for heightened alertness to ensure a peaceful and disruption-free electoral process.
Detailed measures to maintain law and order and prevent any interference with the poll process were deliberated upon during the session.
The meeting concluded with a renewed commitment to joint operations, improved interoperability, and seamless coordination among all participating agencies.
Officials emphasised the importance of adaptive strategies and sustained vigilance to effectively respond to emerging security challenges in the region.