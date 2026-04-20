Army Hosts Tribal Cultural Event in Arunachal's Tuting on Heritage Day

The Indian Army's Spearhead Gunners marked the International Day for Monuments and Sites with a cultural programme at Tuting in Upper Siang district of Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday, bringing together tribal communities, students, and local officials to celebrate the region's indigenous heritage.

The event drew circle officers, school principals, students, and members of local tribal communities, all gathering to acknowledge the cultural diversity that defines the Tuting region.

Adi, Memba-Khamba and Idu Mishmi Tribes Take Centre Stage

Traditional dance performances formed the heart of the programme, with groups from the Adi, Memba-Khamba, and Idu Mishmi tribes each presenting their distinct art forms.

Representing the Adi community, groups from Tangam, Moi, Bogung Bokang, and Zido performed separate dance forms — each reflecting their own customs, traditions, and cultural identity.

Through their performances, participants depicted traditional folklore and illustrated the deep connection between nature, community life, and ancestral heritage.

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