M’laya’s living root bridges: Dossier for world heritage tag submitted to UNESCO

SHILLONG: Meghalaya's traditional living root bridges, locally known as Jingkieng Jri, moved a step closer to international recognition with the formal submission of their nomination dossier for consideration for inscription on the UNESCO World Heritage List for the 2026-27 cycle.

The nomination dossier, titled "Jingkieng Jri/ Lyu Chrai Cultural Landscape, Meghalaya", was formally submitted by India's Ambassador and Permanent Representative to UNESCO, Vishal V. Sharma, to Lazare Assomo Eloundou, Director of UNESCO's World Heritage Centre. The submission highlighted a living cultural landscape shaped by indigenous knowledge systems and long-standing ecological practices of the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Spread across the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, the nominated property represented a cultural landscape evolved over centuries by indigenous Khasi and Jaintia communities. It reflected a close and enduring relationship between people, nature and spirituality, expressed through traditional land-use systems, community governance and ecological stewardship. Central to the cultural landscape was the indigenous worldview rooted in principles of respect, reciprocity and responsibility towards Mei Ramew (Mother Earth).

While submitting the dossier, Ambassador Sharma acknowledged the contributions of all stakeholders involved in the nomination process. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, Principal Secretary F.R. Kharkongor, officials of the Archaeological Survey of India, the Ministry of External Affairs, subject experts and the local communities safeguarding the cultural landscape.

In a communication addressed to the Director of the UNESCO World Heritage Centre, Sharma stated that, as authorized by the Archaeological Survey of India under the Ministry of Culture, three sets of hardbound copies of India's nomination dossier had been submitted for potential inscription under the Cultural Category for the 2026-27 nomination cycle.

The submission comprised the main nomination document, the site management plan, and multiple annexures across several volumes, and detailed maps, provided in both hard copy and soft copy formats.

In a separate letter to the Director General of the Archaeological Survey of India, Sharma informed that the complete nomination dossier had been successfully submitted to UNESCO and that the World Heritage Centre had acknowledged receipt of the documents for official records.

