Army Inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Arunachal Field Hospital, Boosting Care in Remote Areas

Itanagar: A containerised oxygen generation plant and refilling centre has been inaugurated at the field hospital in Borarupak, located in the Subansiri Valley of Arunachal Pradesh — a development that significantly strengthens medical infrastructure for both soldiers and civilians in one of the country's most remote and high-altitude regions.

The facility was inaugurated on Thursday by the General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, in the presence of senior Indian Army officials, state administration representatives, local community members, and veterans.

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