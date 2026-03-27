Army Inaugurates Oxygen Plant at Arunachal Field Hospital, Boosting Care in Remote Areas

Itanagar: A containerised oxygen generation plant and refilling centre has been inaugurated at the field hospital in Borarupak, located in the Subansiri Valley of Arunachal Pradesh — a development that significantly strengthens medical infrastructure for both soldiers and civilians in one of the country's most remote and high-altitude regions.
The facility was inaugurated on Thursday by the General Officer Commanding of Spear Corps, in the presence of senior Indian Army officials, state administration representatives, local community members, and veterans.
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The plant has been designed to ensure a continuous and reliable supply of medical-grade oxygen to the field hospital — addressing one of the most acute challenges of operating in high-altitude and geographically isolated areas, where logistics and medical resources are routinely stretched.
In such environments, access to oxygen can be the difference between life and death. A dedicated on-site generation and refilling facility eliminates the dependence on supply chains that are vulnerable to weather, terrain, and logistical disruptions.
The Soldiers' Independent Rehabilitation Foundation contributed the facility — underscoring the role that civil society and veterans' organisations are playing in supporting frontline military and community welfare in difficult terrain.
The Indian Army described the project as a reflection of its commitment to community welfare, operational preparedness, and nation-building in some of the most demanding environments in the country.
Beyond its immediate medical value, the inauguration was highlighted as an example of meaningful civil-military cooperation — bringing together the armed forces, state administration, local communities, and veteran organisations around a shared humanitarian purpose.
The facility will serve not only the soldiers stationed in the Subansiri Valley but also members of the local civilian population who rely on the field hospital for medical care in an area where alternative healthcare options are limited.