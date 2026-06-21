Motorcycle Rally Spurs Anti-Drug Awareness Drive Across Meghalaya

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SHILLONG: A motorcycle rally involving 15 riders was organised in Meghalaya as part of the observance of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking 2026 to promote awareness against substance abuse and support the goal of a drug-free society.

The programme was organised by the Directorate of Social Welfare in collaboration with the Drug Reduction, Elimination and Action Mission (DREAM). Participants conducted road-stop awareness activities and flash mob performances along the route from U Soso Tham Auditorium in Shillong through Laitkor, Sanmer, Mylliem, Laitlyngkot, Kyrdemkhla and Mawkdok. Director of Social Welfare Saloni Verma said the initiative aimed to spread awareness about drug addiction, support those battling substance abuse and help break the stigma associated with addiction.

Participants also took a pledge reaffirming their commitment to making Meghalaya a drug-free state.

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