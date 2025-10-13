Army–civil meet strengthens ‘Whole of Nation’ synergy in Arunachal

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a bid to strengthen coordination between the Indian Army and the civil administration, the Spearhead Division of Spear Corps on Sunday organized a major military–civil fusion event at Sigar military station in East Siang district, reaffirming the spirit of the “Whole of Nation” approach in Arunachal Pradesh. Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police Anand Mohan, and General Officer Commanding of Spearhead Division Major General Vivek Bankshi, led the interaction alongside dignitaries from various government departments and the Indian Army. The high-level meeting focused on deepening collaboration in areas such as Humanitarian and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, integrated development of border areas, promotion of border tourism, and socio-cultural initiatives. Participants also discussed new measures to enhance welfare for veterans while commending Spear Corps for its continued efforts toward their well-being, according to an official communique. As part of the programme, attendees witnessed a display of advanced military equipment, including indigenous drones, highlighting the Indian Army’s technological progress under the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. Civil and military leaders praised the Armed Forces for their role not only in safeguarding the nation’s borders but also in supporting local development and community welfare. The event concluded with a mutual commitment to cooperation, progress, and national security.

