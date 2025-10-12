Arunachal Pradesh: Giant Fungus Species discovered in Forests of West Kameng District

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: Researchers from the Botanical Survey of India (BSI) have discovered a new species of giant fungus, Bridgeoporus kanadii, in the dense forests of West Kameng district in Arunachal Pradesh, a remarkable find that scientists say could significantly expand understanding of India’s fungal biodiversity.

The newly identified species, named in honour of noted Indian mycologist Dr Kanad Das, was found growing on dead fir trees in the high-altitude forests of the Eastern Himalayas. Its fruiting bodies are exceptionally large, strong enough, researchers said, ‘to hold the weight of a person’.

According to the BSI, Bridgeoporus kanadii plays an essential ecological role by decomposing dead wood and recycling nutrients, thus maintaining the delicate balance of forest ecosystems.

The discovery makes it one of the few known species in the Bridgeoporus genus worldwide, previously represented mainly by B nobilissimus from North America.

Experts described the find as ‘a landmark in Indian mycology’, given that the region’s fungal diversity remains largely unexplored despite its ecological richness.

Detailed morphological and DNA analyses confirmed it as a species new to science, distinct from any other known fungi.

The BSI team, during a field study in West Kameng, documented over 40 fruiting bodies of the fungus on decaying fir trees. Advanced microscopy and molecular sequencing revealed that B kanadii was genetically distinct from previously known species, establishing it as a new addition to India’s fungal flora.

Researchers noted that fungi like Bridgeoporus kanadii are critical for nutrient cycling in Himalayan ecosystems, as they help decompose lignin-rich tree trunks, returning vital minerals to the soil.

The discovery reinforces Arunachal Pradesh’s reputation as one of India’s richest biodiversity frontiers, a region where ongoing scientific surveys continue to yield new flora and fauna, underlining the urgent need to conserve its fragile habitats.

State Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, in a post on X, congratulated the researchers for what he called a ‘remarkable scientific achievement’, saying it underscores Arunachal Pradesh’s status as a ‘living laboratory of biodiversity’.

“Congratulations to the researchers from the Botanical Survey of India on discovering a new species of fungus, Bridgeoporus kanadii, in the lush forests of West Kameng district,” Mein wrote.

“Named in honour of Dr Kanad Das, this remarkable species has fruiting bodies strong enough to hold a person’s weight and plays a crucial role in forest regeneration and nutrient recycling, sustaining the region’s rich biodiversity,” he said.

