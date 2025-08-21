Aruachal: Itanagar to Get Waste-to-Charcoal Plant for Sustainable Waste Management

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh capital is set to get its first waste-to-charcoal plant to tackle the 80–90 metric tonnes of garbage generated daily in Itanagar and its adjoining areas. State Urban Development and ULB minister Balo Raja and Itanagar Municipal Corporation (IMC) Mayor Tame Phassang on Tuesday inspected the project site at the city dumping ground, near here. Talking to the media, the Mayor said that the plant, developed in partnership with a private company, will convert waste into charcoal. While the company will bear the entire project cost, IMC will provide basic infrastructure such as electricity, approach roads, and boundary walls. The minister assured full support from the ULB in facilitating the initiative. Calling it a step towards a cleaner and greener city, Phassang said the project would ensure scientific waste management while generating a useful resource.

Also Read: Woman Killed, Two Injured in Arunachal Pradesh Road Accident

Also Watch: