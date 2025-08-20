Woman Killed, Two Injured in Arunachal Pradesh Road Accident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: A tragic road accident claimed the life of a woman and left two men seriously injured on Sunday evening near the Yangte–Tali boundary in Kra Daadi district of Arunachal Pradesh, when a Bolero vehicle lost control and slipped off the road. While the female passenger succumbed to her injuries at the scene, one of the injured men was found in a semi-conscious state, and the other sustained visible but manageable wounds. Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) Kanggo Tayeng, accompanied by pilot Josep Yarna, of EMRI Green Health Services (108), responded promptly and professionally to the emergency call. Their swift arrival and immediate intervention played a crucial role in saving lives at the scene, an official report informed here on Tuesday. Upon thorough assessment, EMT confirmed the woman was unresponsive, while the two injured men required urgent medical care. With remarkable composure and clinical expertise, EMT carried out critical pre-hospital care during transport, including evaluation of airway, breathing, and circulation (ABC), careful immobilization of injuries, and timely wound dressing. His quick decision-making and competent medical intervention ensured the patients were stabilized before reaching the hospital.

Also Read: Arunachal CM Pema Khandu unveils roadmap for education transformation

Also Watch: