Arunachal: 12 traders booked in Naharlagun for using unverified weighing instruments

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Arunachal Pradesh Legal Metrology and Consumer Affairs Department booked 12 traders in Naharlagun for allegedly using unverified weights and measuring instruments during commercial transactions.

A departmental team, led by District Consumer Protection Officer and Assistant Controller Dr Debia Tana, conducted the inspection on Thursday with police personnel. Officials checked the accuracy of weighing instruments and examined whether goods complied with packaging, labelling and mandatory declaration standards. The department said the drive aimed to curb unfair trade practices and protect consumer interests. Dr Tana urged traders to comply with legal metrology rules and advised consumers to remain aware of their rights under the Consumer Protection Act, 2019.

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