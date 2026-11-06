Arunachal Leaders Honor Bhupen Hazarika's Legacy on 15th Death Anniversary

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ITANAGAR: Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein and Home Minister Mama Natung on Thursday paid tribute to legendary Assamese musician Dr Bhupen Hazarika on his 15th death anniversary, recalling his contribution to promoting unity and cultural harmony across the Northeast.

Mein described Hazarika as a cultural icon whose music gave voice to ordinary people and brought communities together through messages of peace, brotherhood and shared heritage. Natung said his compositions took the region's cultural heritage to national and international audiences and continued to inspire generations.

Hazarika, popularly known as 'Sudhakantha', died in Mumbai on November 5, 2011, aged 85.

His association with Arunachal Pradesh included producing, directing and composing music for the State's first Hindi colour feature film, Mera Dharam Meri Maa, released in 1976, and making a documentary on its tribal folk songs and dances, For Whom the Sun Shines, in 1974.

The Arunachal Pradesh government honoured him with a gold medal in 1977 for his contribution to tribal welfare and cultural promotion. A 10-foot bronze statue, named the 'Statue of Brotherhood', was unveiled at Bolung village in Lower Dibang Valley in December 2018 to recognise his role in strengthening cultural ties between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh.

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