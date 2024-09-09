Arunachal: 23 houses gutted in a major fire at Seppa

Itanagar: A devastating fire broke out at Seppa in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Kameng district Saturday night, destroying at least 23 houses. The fire occurred around 7 PM in the Abotani Colony, according to East Kameng Superintendent of Police (SP), Kamdam Sikom. The exact cause of the fire has not yet been determined, but authorities believe it might have been triggered by an electric short-circuit in one of the semi-permanent houses, Sikom mentioned.

Fortunately, no human casualties were reported in the incident, Sikom said, adding, the district administration has responded by establishing a relief camp at LBS-II school in Seppa. Eyewitnesses reported that the intensity of the fire was overwhelming, leaving nothing salvageable. Valuable properties, including local ornaments, important documents, and household items, were completely destroyed, with losses running into lakhs.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu has expressed his sorrow over the tragedy.

“Saddened to learn that 23 houses were destroyed in a devastating fire incident in Seppa. Please don’t panic; we are closely monitoring the situation,” Khandu posted on X. He said that he had instructed officials from East Kameng to offer all necessary assistance in accordance with guidelines.

“A relief camp has been set up. I appeal to all the affected people to make use of the camp and also to maintain safety precautions so that such incidents don’t reoccur,” the chief minister said on the microblogging platform.

