Arunachal Pradesh: Changlang District Implements Strict 'No Helmet, No Entry' Policy to Enhance Road Safety

Itanagar: In a move to improve road safety and reduce road accidents, Changlang district police in Arunachal Pradesh have implemented a strict “No Helmet, No Entry” policy for all motorcyclists. Under the new regulation, effective immediately, no individual will be allowed entry into the district without wearing a helmet, official sources said.

“This step has been taken to ensure the safety of all riders and to promote responsible driving practices,” they said. The policy was apparently introduced in response to rising concerns over the high number of injuries and fatalities involving two-wheeler riders. According to multiple studies, helmet usage can reduce the risk of serious head injuries by nearly 70 percent, making it a crucial safety measure for riders.

In addition to this, the authorities requested all petrol pump owners within the district to support this initiative by enforcing a “No Helmet, No Petrol” rule, emphasizing the importance of helmet use.

“We urge the public to cooperate with this safety measure and make sure to always wear helmets while riding. Your safety is our priority, and together we can reduce road accidents and ensure a safer environment for everyone,” Changlang superintendent of police (SP) Kirli Padu said in a social media post.

Also Read: Assam: Ripun Bora Joins Congress in Charaideo District

Also Watch: