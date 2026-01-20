Arunachal: 77th Republic Day Competitions Engage Students at Lok Bhavan

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: As part of the 77th Republic Day celebrations, painting and essay writing competitions were organized at Lok Bhavan here on Monday to encourage creative expression and patriotic values among students, with enthusiastic participation from schoolchildren, including those from institutions for the differently abled. The events were conducted by the governor’s secretariat and saw active involvement of students from Donyi Polo Mission School for the Hearing and Visually Impaired, Chimpu, and Oju Mission, Naharlagun, adding colour, creativity and inclusivity to the celebrations. The winners will receive their prizes from the governor during the ‘At Home’ function.

Governor K T Parnaik, who initiated the competitions, was aimed at engaging youth in meaningful participation in National Day celebrations while nurturing patriotism, creativity and civic responsibility as the country moves towards the vision of Viksit Bharat@2047. The essay writing competition featured themes such as ‘Unity in Diversity: Strength of India’, ‘Children as Responsible Citizens’ and ‘Our Constitution: Our Pride’. The painting competition focused on the role of youth in development and nation-building, offering students a platform to express their aspirations for India’s future through art and imagination.

