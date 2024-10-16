Arunachal: 93rd Birth Anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam Observed by BJP Minority Morcha

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: State unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Minority Morcha, on Monday, observed the 93rd birth anniversary of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam at BJP office near Itanagar.

Speaking on the occasion, Sambhu Siongju, state BJP president minority morcha, highlighted on the biography of Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam and said that Avul Pakir Jainulabdeen Abdul Kalam was born on October 15, 1931, at Rameswaram, India and died on July 27, 2015.

Siongju said that Kalam was an Indian scientist and politician who played a leading role in the development of India’s missile and nuclear weapons programmes. He was the President of India from 2002 to 2007 during the ruling of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the country.

“His scientific achievements and popularity gained him the epithets “Missile Man” and “People’s President,” he added. Taring Tiri, state secretary said that Dr. APJ Abdul Kalam sacrificed his life for the nation. He also highlighted various contributions and achievements in the field of missile and nuclear weapons programmes in the country. He appreciated and encouraged the State Minority Morcha for organizing the programme. Meanwhile, Tagin Siga, state Vice-President while appreciating the contributions of Kalam said that Kalam was known as the Missile Man of India for his work on the development of ballistic missiles. He also played a pivotal organization, technical, and political role in India’s Pokhran-II nuclear tests in 1998.

