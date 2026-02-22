Arunachal: AAO adopts Kaho village to ensure universal eye care coverage

OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: In a landmark step to expand quality healthcare to the country's easternmost frontier, the Arunachal Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO), in collaboration with the state unit of National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment (NPCBVI), has formally adopted Kaho village in Anjaw district to provide free and universal eye care services to all its residents.

Kaho, located in the Kibithoo circle near the Indo-Tibet (China) border, is widely recognized as India's first village along the easternmost frontier.

Situated about 8-10 km from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the banks of the Lohit River, the small hamlet is home to around 75-100 residents, primarily from the Meyor community.

The village has also gained prominence under the vibrant villages programme as a model border settlement witnessing gradual infrastructure development.

According to state programme officer of NPCBVI Dr Taba Khanna, the adoption marks a focused initiative to eliminate preventable blindness in one of the most remote and strategically significant regions of the country.

Under the programme, regular eye screening camps will be conducted, along with diagnosis and treatment of common conditions such as cataract, refractive errors and glaucoma. Free spectacles will be distributed, and patients requiring advanced interventions, including surgeries, will be referred accordingly. Awareness drives on eye hygiene and early detection will also be undertaken.

AAO president Dr D Kaling Darang said that remote border areas like Kaho face considerable challenges in accessing healthcare due to difficult terrain, distance and limited connectivity.

He stated that the objective of adopting the village is to ensure comprehensive eye care for every resident, irrespective of age or economic background, without financial burden.

Dr Darang added that the initiative aligns with the goals of the National Programme for Control of Blindness and Visual Impairment and supports the broader vision of "Eye Health for All" in Arunachal's frontier regions.

The academy will conduct screening and awareness camps in Kaho and nearby areas at regular two-month intervals, with periodic follow-ups to monitor progress towards full eye health coverage.

Local leaders and villagers have welcomed the move, stating that improved eye health services will enhance the quality of life in a community that is gradually emerging with tourism potential and improved strategic infrastructure.

