Bharat Vikas Parishad organizes eye screening camp in Dhubri

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DHUBRI: An eye screening camp was organized at the Nimananda Gaudiya Math in Dhubri town under the auspices of the Dhubri unit of Bharat Vikas Parishad (BVP) in collaboration with the District Joint Director of Health Services.

Ophthalmologists Dr Saurabh Bansal and Ayan Mukherjee (OPTM) were present at the camp and rendered their medical services during the daylong programme. A total of 67 individuals underwent eye examinations, of which 18 persons were diagnosed with refractive errors, while cataract was detected in the eyes of two persons.

Talking to The Sentinel, Secretary of the Dhubri unit of BVP, Amiya Sundar Saha, informed that on January 12, on the occasion of the 164th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda, the Parishad had planned a special programme. As part of this, 164 lamps will be lit in front of the statue of Swami Vivekananda at the premises of the local ‘The Town Hotel’ as a mark of tribute to the great Monk of India.

