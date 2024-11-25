Arunachal: AB&HKWS Celebrates Unity and Brotherhood on 6th Foundation Day and 3rd Triennial Conference

A CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The 6th Foundation Day and 3rd Triennial Conference of the Aye Boa and Hari Kalung Welfare Society (AB&HKWS) was celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervour on Sunday. The event brought together members of the two communities to strengthen their bond and discuss their shared concerns.

Leaders from both communities emphasized the importance of maintaining unity and cooperation, highlighting the unique bond between the Nyishi and Apatani tribes. The event focused on preserving the rich cultural heritage of both communities and addressing challenges such as proselytization and the loss of traditional values. Discussions were held on various development initiatives, including infrastructure development, education, and healthcare. The younger generation was encouraged to actively participate in community development and carry forward the legacy of their ancestors.

The AB&HKWS has emerged as a powerful platform for fostering inter-community harmony and promoting the welfare of its members. The successful conduct of the 6th Foundation Day and 3rd Triennial Conference reinforces the organization's commitment to its goals and aspirations.

