Arunachal Pradesh: Chow Saratham Namchoom Conferred with Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar

OUR CORRESPONDENT

Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh’s artist Chow Saratham Namchoom was conferred with the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar for the year 2022 for his outstanding contribution to the folk music of the state. The prestigious award was presented to Namchoom in a ceremony held at Dr Ambedkar International Centre, New Delhi on Friday.

At the function, as many as 82 young artists from different parts of the country were honoured with Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puruskar for the years 2022 and 2023 by the union Ministry of Culture.

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein extended his hearty felicitations to Chow Saratham Namchoom on being conferred the prestigious Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar 2022 by the Sangeet Natak Akademi for his outstanding contribution to the folk music of Arunachal Pradesh.

This recognition reflects Namchoom’s dedication to preserving and promoting the rich musical heritage of our state. The people of the Tai Khamti community and all of Arunachal Pradesh are immensely proud of his remarkable achievement, the Deputy CM said in a social media post. Sangeet Natak Akademi had instituted the Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar in the name of Bharat Ratna Ustad Bismillah Khan for young performing art practitioners upto the age of 40 years in 2006.

The Ustad Bismillah Khan Yuva Puraskar is given annually to outstanding young artists in the fields of music, dance, drama, folk & tribal arts and puppetry in a special ceremony held in Delhi and also outside Delhi. The Puraskar carries purse money of Rs 25,000, a plaque and an angavastram.

The reason behind instituting the Yuva Puraskar was to encourage and motivate the young artists in the field of music, dance, drama, folk and tribal art forms and other allied performing art forms of the country.

