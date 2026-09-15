Arunachal: ACB arrests former DFO Chukhu Loma in multi-crore graft case

Our correspondent

ITANAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Arunachal Pradesh has arrested Chukhu Loma, a retired Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs,31.93 crore in government funds from the Banderdewa forest division in Papum Pare district, officials said on Monday. According to a press release issued by the ACB, Loma was arrested on Sunday for his alleged role in the financial irregularities and misappropriation of government funds during his tenure as DFO. The agency stated that Loma, along with other public servants, is accused of authorising payments to private individuals, leading to allegations of forgery, criminal misappropriation, and financial irregularities.

After his arrest, Loma reportedly complained of chest pain and physical discomfort and was given medical attention. The ACB stated that the involvement of other public servants in the case is also being examined, and further investigation is underway.

The bureau emphasised that strict action against corruption reflects the state government's commitment to curbing corrupt practices. It also urged citizens facing demands for bribes in government offices to approach the ACB with complaints or supporting audio and video recordings.

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