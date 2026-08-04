IMD Warns of Heavy Rain in Arunachal Pradesh Till Wednesday, Papum Pare Under Orange Alert

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ITANAGAR: Thunderstorms accompanied by heavy to very heavy rainfall are likely to continue over parts of Arunachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday, with Papum Pare expected to receive the heaviest rainfall, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The IMD forecast thunderstorms with lightning and very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Papum Pare on Tuesday, while East Kameng is also likely to receive heavy rain. Several districts remain under a yellow watch, with a few under an orange alert.

The weather is expected to improve from Thursday, with no warning issued for most districts and only a few western areas likely to remain under a yellow watch. Conditions are expected to remain largely favourable on Friday. The State Disaster Management Department advised people to avoid travel to flood-, waterlogging- and landslide-prone areas, check road conditions before travelling, avoid crossing flooded roads and streams, and stay away from riverbanks and unstable structures. It also urged residents to keep emergency supplies ready and advised farmers to protect crops, livestock and farm equipment.

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