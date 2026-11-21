OUR CORRESPONDENT

ITANAGAR: The Adi Baane Kebang United (ABKU), a community organisation in Arunachal Pradesh, has sought Chief Minister Pema Khandu's clarification over alleged conflicting statements by BJP leaders on the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP).

In a letter to Khandu, the organisation questioned whether the state government's official position was that the project would not proceed against public opposition or that the dam would be built under any circumstances.

The ABKU recalled Khandu's assurance at Yingkiong ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections that the government would not proceed with the project if people opposed it. However, it alleged that statements by BJP MP Tapir Gao, Minister Ojing Tasing and some Adi legislators suggested otherwise.

The organisation said it had earlier written to Commissioner (East) Amjad Tak on November 10 and approached Gao on November 13 seeking clarification. It claimed that the MP forwarded a video of his November 9 speech at a government college function in Tezu but did not directly address its questions.