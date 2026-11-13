ABKU Seeks Clarity Before Talks With Pema Khandu on 11,200-MW Siang Dam Project

The Adi Bane Kebang United (ABKU) has maintained conditions for talks with Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu over the proposed 11,200-MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), following correspondence between November 10 and 12, 2026. The organization has sought government clarification and action on its demands amid protests against the project's preliminary surveys in the Siang Valley.

In its November 10 representation to the Chief Minister, ABKU questioned government statements concerning the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project and demanded an immediate clarification.

The organization specifically asked the government to establish which statement was accurate, warning that it would not respond to future invitations for discussions on dam-related issues without an acceptable explanation.

In its representation, ABKU stated, "Now, the government must clarify it immediately — which one is an honest statement, and which one is fraudulent? If no acceptable clarification is received from you, we will not respond to any kind of invitation for talks on dam issues in future."

The demand placed clarification at the centre of the proposed dialogue between the community organization and the state government.

Following the release of four activists on November 7, the Chief Minister's Office sent a fresh invitation to ABKU on November 11, asking the organization to finalize dates for discussions.

The Chief Minister proposed four possible venues: Pasighat, Geku, Boleng and Yingkiong.

The correspondence involved Shibu Thomas, Principal Private Secretary to the Chief Minister, alongside officials associated with the discussions, including Amjad Tak, Commissioner, East.

The proposed dialogue concerns the Siang project and the demands raised by ABKU and other organizations opposing the preliminary survey activities.

Speaking to the media at Seppa in East Kameng district on November 12, Chief Minister Pema Khandu said constructing the dam was not the government's immediate priority. He said the immediate focus was conducting the Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR), which would also require public consultation before proceeding.

Khandu stated, "Building the dam is not our priority. The priority is to first conduct the PFR, and even the PFR will be carried out only after consulting the public. Invite me anywhere, and I will personally come, accompanied by experts."

The Chief Minister also expressed his willingness to attend discussions at a location chosen for the meeting, accompanied by technical experts. His statement placed public consultation before the PFR process and distinguished preliminary project assessment from actual dam construction.

Opposition to the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project intensified after Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel were deployed for PFR survey activities.

The deployment was followed by protests, bandhs and clashes across the Siang Valley, according to the background information provided by the reporter.

Four activists who had been detained since October 9 under the Arunachal Pradesh Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 2014, were released on November 7.

Their release preceded the November 11 communication from the Chief Minister's Office inviting ABKU to finalise dates for discussions. The next step is for ABKU and the Chief Minister's Office to establish mutually acceptable conditions and finalise a date and venue for dialogue.

ABKU's November 10 representation raised demands concerning government clarification, detainee releases and security force withdrawals. Meanwhile, Khandu's November 12 statement reiterated that public consultation would precede the PFR exercise.

The proposed 11,200-MW project therefore remains at the centre of discussions involving the Arunachal Pradesh government, ABKU and the Siang Indigenous Farmers' Forum (SIFF).

Whether the renewed invitation leads to formal talks will depend on the organisation's response and the government's handling of the issues raised.