Arunachal: Adi Students’ Union Declares 12-Hour Bandh in Siang and Upper Siang on September 22

Itanagar: The Adi Students’ Union (AdiSU) has called a 12-hour bandh in the Siang and Upper Siang districts of Arunachal Pradesh on September 22, intensifying its agitation over a series of unresolved demands it described as “legitimate and urgent.” The shutdown will be observed from 5 am to 5 pm, with exemptions for essential services and students appearing for examinations. The union’s demands include the immediate removal of what it terms “illegal stationing” of paramilitary forces in Siang and Upper Siang, eviction of encroachments from government school premises in Siang, revocation of suspension orders against eight Gaon Burahs (GBs) and Head Gaon Burahs (HGBs) issued by the Siang deputy commissioner, and a halt on Preliminary Feasibility Report (PFR) activities related to the Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP)

